Brussels attacks: Missing Briton David Dixon confirmed dead

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ A Briton who has been missing in Brussels since Tuesday died in the bomb attacks in the Belgian capital, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

Report informs citing BBC, David Dixon, 53, from Nottingham, lived in Brussels with his partner and son.

Mr Dixon contacted his family saying he was safe after the two airport blasts but was not heard from again after the later explosion at a Metro station.

The government said seven Britons had been injured in Tuesday's attacks, with three still being treated in hospital.

The news came as 10 suspects were arrested in three European countries as police step up efforts to prevent further attacks after the Brussels bombings, which claimed 31 lives and injured about 270 people.

The family of Mr Dixon, who is originally from Hartlepool, said they had received "the most terrible and devastating news about our beloved David".

In a statement, the family said: "At this most painful time our family would gratefully appreciate it if we could be left alone to grieve in private."

A statement from the UK Foreign Office said: "We can confirm David Dixon lost his life in the attacks which took place in Brussels on Tuesday 22 March 2016.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and our embassy staff are continuing to support them."