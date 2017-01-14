 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iraq takes over south-east of Mosul

    Commander of Mosul operations Abdul Amir Yarullah said on Iraq's state television

    Baku. 14 January . REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi forces have taken over the settlements in the south-east of Mosul.

    Report informs citing the Hürriyet, commander of Mosul operations Abdul Amir Yarullah said on Iraq's state television: "Control is provided in south-eastern regions of Mosul by Federal Police Force, with the support of coalition forces and Iraqi Air Force".

    Notably, the south-east of Mosul includes Palestine, Somar, Domiz, Vahde, Miask, Selam, Yarimja and eastern Yarimja regions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi