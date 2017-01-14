Iraq takes over south-east of Mosul

Baku. 14 January . REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi forces have taken over the settlements in the south-east of Mosul.

Report informs citing the Hürriyet, commander of Mosul operations Abdul Amir Yarullah said on Iraq's state television: "Control is provided in south-eastern regions of Mosul by Federal Police Force, with the support of coalition forces and Iraqi Air Force".

Notably, the south-east of Mosul includes Palestine, Somar, Domiz, Vahde, Miask, Selam, Yarimja and eastern Yarimja regions.