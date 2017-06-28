Helicopter attacks Supreme Court building in Venezuela

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The building of the Supreme Court of Venezuela in Caracas was attacked by a police helicopter. Report informs referring to Lenta.ru, president Nicholas Maduro said.

Venezuelan leader said that two grenades were thrown from the helicopter into the courthouse, one of which did not explode. Maduro said that at that moment there were people there. "This could lead to hundreds of victims," he said.

In addition, helicopter flew over the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Maduro said that the helicopter was controlled by a pilot of Miguel Rodriguez Torres, a former Interior Ministry minister who, according to Maduro, "is in contact with the CIA."

Reuters reports that the Venezuelan president called the incident a terrorist act and urged special services to take action.