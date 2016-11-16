Turkey appoints ambassador to Israel

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has appointed a new ambassador to Israel after normalization of relations with the country.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated.

Kemal Ökem was appointed as a new ambassador of Turkey to Israel.

Notably, yesterday, Israel appointed deputy ambassador in London, Eitan Na'eh as Israel's new ambassador to Turkey.

Recently, R.T.Erdoğan has approved the agreement on normalization of relations with Israel, ratified by the parliament.