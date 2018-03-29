Arrest of Russian accounts in US possible over Skripal case

© Credit Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The arrest of Russian accounts in the US over the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal is a possible measure.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the US Ambassador to Russia Jon M. Huntsman said.

He added that he hopes for stabilization of bilateral relations, but noted at the same time that normalization was only possible if the existing problems were solved in a constructive way.

Notably, British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson made a statement on Monday, March 26 saying that Britain is going to take action against Russian assets of dubious origin in response to the chemical attack in Salisbury and the poisoning of the former spy Sergei Skripal.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes that if the US takes a similar step, the US dollar rate may exceed 60 rubles in Russia.