Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 34 people were injured in the accident on one of the subway lines in New York.

According to the NBSC 4 New York channel, two train wagons descended from the rails. As a result of the incident, smoke began, several victims were poisoned by combustion products. Approximately half of the injured were hospitalized, necessary assistance was provided for others at the scene.