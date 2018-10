Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ A British tourist who was caught with cocaine and MDMA tablets has been handed life in prison by a Dubai court.

Report informs, the man, 22, was convicted of selling and taking drugs.

He was arrested outside his flat in Dubai after the anti-narcotics unit received a tip-off last July.

Police found 53 grams of cocaine and 9,391 MDMA tablets, a type of methamphetamine, in the Briton’s possession.