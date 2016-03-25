Brussels attacks: 10 suspects arrested in three countries

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ten more suspects have been arrested in three European countries as police step up efforts to prevent further attacks after the Brussels bombings.

Report informs citing the foreign media, seven were detained in Brussels, two reportedly in Germany and one in Paris.

An investigation is continuing into Tuesday's bomb attacks, which killed 31 people in Brussels and have been linked to November's Paris attacks.

At least two explosions were reported in the Schaerbeek suburb of Brussels as a police operation continues.

Media reports said a man had been "neutralised" during the operation, and an area near Meiser square was sealed off by heavily armed police and military vehicles.

Schaerbeek is one of the districts where arrests were carried out on Thursday. French police sources say the current raid is also linked to Thursday evening's operation in a Paris suburb during which another attack was apparently foiled.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, visiting Brussels, said that so-called Islamic State (IS) would be destroyed.

Standing alongside Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, he expressed condolences for the victims and solidarity with Belgium, declaring "Je suis Bruxellois".

The Western alliance would continue its fight to destroy IS, Mr Kerry said.

"We will not be intimidated. We will not be deterred."