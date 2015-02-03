 Top
    Close photo mode

    A number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Georgia increased

    Number of Azerbaijani tourists increased by 12%

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Azerbaijani tourists visited Georgia in January of this year increased by 12%.

    Report informs referring to the Georgia-Online 309,467 people visited Georgia only in January which is 3% less than in the same period of 2014.

    Most tourists visited Georgia from Turkey (a decline of 12%), Azerbaijan, Armenia, (a decline of 2%), Russia (a decline of 6%) and Ukraine (10% decline).Also the number of tourists from the countries of Central Asia significantly increase.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi