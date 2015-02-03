A number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Georgia increased

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Azerbaijani tourists visited Georgia in January of this year increased by 12%.

Report informs referring to the Georgia-Online 309,467 people visited Georgia only in January which is 3% less than in the same period of 2014.

Most tourists visited Georgia from Turkey (a decline of 12%), Azerbaijan, Armenia, (a decline of 2%), Russia (a decline of 6%) and Ukraine (10% decline).Also the number of tourists from the countries of Central Asia significantly increase.