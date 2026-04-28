Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pakistan plans to hold roadshow in Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 12:55
    Pakistan plans to hold roadshow in Azerbaijan

    Pakistan plans to hold a roadshow in Azerbaijan (a series of traveling presentations or meetings aimed at attracting investors or promoting a product/service) to showcase its tourism potential, adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, told Report in Shusha.

    "We want to present Pakistan's tourism sector by bringing our tour operators to the region. This initiative is similar to the activities of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency. Pakistan has the Tourism Development Corporation, and similar organizations exist in each province. We plan to involve representatives of four provinces and hold presentations in various countries to expand cooperation."

    Ilyas Khan added that Pakistan is implementing an electronic visa system for citizens of Azerbaijan: "We aim to simplify travel for Azerbaijani citizens to Pakistan through online visa processing. There are flights operating between the countries - three flights from Lahore and two from Islamabad. These flights are in high demand. We expect the number of flights to increase."

    State Tourism Agency Azerbaijan Pakistan
    Pakistan Azərbaycanda "roadshow"ların keçirilməsini planlaşdırır
    Пакистан планирует провести в Азербайджане роуд-шоу

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