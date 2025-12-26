Over 70 destinations operated from Heydar Aliyev International Airport during winter season

During the winter season, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to connect Baku to the global air transport network through an extensive route network covering Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the CIS, and regional destinations, Report informs referring to the airport's press service.

Currently, regular flights to more than 70 international and regional destinations are operated from the airport by nearly 35 airlines. The existing route network provides flexible and reliable travel options for tourism, business, and transit passengers.

Flights to Türkiye are operated to Istanbul, Antalya, Izmir, Ankara, Mersin, and Trabzon.

In the Middle East, flights are available to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jeddah, and Dammam, as well as leisure destinations such as Sharm El Sheikh and Malé.

The European route network includes regular flights to London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Rome, Milan, Vienna, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, and Prague.

During the winter season, flights to Central and South Asia also continue, including services to Tashkent, Samarkand, Urgench, Bishkek, Dushanbe, as well as Beijing and Urumqi in China.

Flights on these routes are operated by AZAL, Turkish Airlines, Air Astana, FlyArystan, Air Arabia, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, China Southern, Wizz Air, Polish Airlines, and other leading international carriers.

Passengers can book tickets for the listed destinations through the official websites of the respective airlines.

Regardless of the season, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to contribute to strengthening regional air connectivity and expanding convenient travel opportunities for passengers through its extensive route network and international partnerships.