Official: Azerbaijan observes positive trends in health tourism

In recent years, positive trends have been observed in Azerbaijan's health tourism sector, Elgun Javadov, Head of Department at the State Tourism Agency, said during a media briefing at the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Report informs.

According to Javadov, the number of tourists coming to Naftalan from post-Soviet countries is steadily increasing: "We continue to carry out targeted work in this area. As you know, President Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree on the use of Naftalan oil in health tourism. Efforts are underway to clarify and expand the therapeutic aspects of services and to bring them up to international standards. We are also seeing a rise in the number of tourists visiting the country for medical treatment. In the coming years, Azerbaijan may distinguish itself with specialized treatment services and tailored health tourism packages."