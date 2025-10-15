Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Official: Azerbaijan observes positive trends in health tourism

    Tourism
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 13:20
    Official: Azerbaijan observes positive trends in health tourism

    In recent years, positive trends have been observed in Azerbaijan's health tourism sector, Elgun Javadov, Head of Department at the State Tourism Agency, said during a media briefing at the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Javadov, the number of tourists coming to Naftalan from post-Soviet countries is steadily increasing: "We continue to carry out targeted work in this area. As you know, President Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree on the use of Naftalan oil in health tourism. Efforts are underway to clarify and expand the therapeutic aspects of services and to bring them up to international standards. We are also seeing a rise in the number of tourists visiting the country for medical treatment. In the coming years, Azerbaijan may distinguish itself with specialized treatment services and tailored health tourism packages."

    Azerbaijan health tourism Naftalan State Tourism Agency
    Turizm rəsmisi: "Sağlamlıq turizmində müsbət tendensiyalar müşahidə edilir"
    Эльгюн Джавадов: В сфере оздоровительного туризма наблюдаются положительные тенденции

    Latest News

    14:07

    Azerbaijan plays key role in Middle East peace, Turkish expert says

    Foreign policy
    14:01

    CIS intelligence chiefs to convene in Samarkand

    Region
    13:52

    British expert: Shusha smarter than some European cities

    Infrastructure
    13:45

    Polycentric planning at the core of Baku's urban future

    Infrastructure
    13:39
    Video

    Turkish Haber Global covers 3rd Azerbaijan National Urbanism Forum in Khankendi

    Region
    13:27

    Resettlement underway in 19 locations in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

    Domestic policy
    13:20

    Official: Azerbaijan observes positive trends in health tourism

    Tourism
    13:01

    Malaysian minister: Azerbaijan's role in global urban planning processes has deepened

    Infrastructure
    12:58

    UN-HABITAT supports Azerbaijan in creating climate-resilient cities along Caspian Sea

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed