Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Issued the number of Azerbaijani tourists visited Morocco last year.

Report was told in an Embassy of Morocco in Azerbaijan in 2014, 180 citizens of Azerbaijan visited that country, which is by 72 people more than in 2013 (108 people).

In 2012, Morocco visited by 100, in 2011, the same 117 citizens of Azerbaijan.

The owners of official and diplomatic passports can visit both countries without a visa.