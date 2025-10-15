Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Tourism
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 15:10
    Natural treatment methods from German clinic may be implemented in Shusha

    The Shusha Health Center will soon begin operations, Murad Mirzayev, head of the Strategic Development Department at the Medical Territorial Units Management Association, said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference in Baku.

    Mirzayev shared that the center will not only offers medical services but also health tourism opportunities. Negotiations are underway with Germany's Sana clinic regarding natural treatment methods. The goal is to establish the center as a top health facility in the heart of Karabakh.

    Şuşada Almaniya klinikasının təbii müalicə üsulları tətbiq ediləcək

