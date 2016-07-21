Ministry issues warning to those who apply for tourism companies

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a warning. Report informs referring to the ministry, some travel agencies do not comply with requirements of the proposed legislation when offering tourism services to citizens.

The clients travelling to the foreign countries should ask payment documents (tourist voucher) on the visit, as well as the conclusion of a contract between the company and the customer.

For the prevention of such cases it is recommended to take contract prepared in accordance with the requirements of Article 9 of Law "On Tourism" of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, the tourist voucher is a document for mutual payments, which defines rights of tourists and services included in the tour.