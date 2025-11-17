Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    First China–Azerbaijan tourism summit underway in Baku

    Tourism
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 11:21
    First China–Azerbaijan tourism summit underway in Baku

    Baku is today hosting the inaugural China Visitors Summit, an event dedicated to expanding tourism cooperation between China and Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the summit has been organized by the State Tourism Agency. It brings together representatives from more than 50 Chinese tourism companies, along with members of Azerbaijan's tourism industry.

    The China Visitors Summit is regarded as a key platform for boosting tourist flows from China-one of Azerbaijan's priority markets.

    Officials from both countries addressed the event, discussing new opportunities for partnership and collaboration in the tourism sector.

