Batumi to host 8th International Exhibition of Tourism

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 8th International Exhibition of Tourism and hotel equipment - EXPO BATUMI 2015 will be held in Batumi on May 20-22.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the exhibition will be attended by representatives of the tourist and restaurant companies from Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Armenia, Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, Germany, and others.

Various promotional and informational tours and presentations for participants and meeting with the media planned as part of the EXPO BATUMI 2015.