Baku will host HOREX Caucasus 2016 exhibition on April 7-9

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The HOREX Caucasus 2016 exhibition will be held at Baku Expo Centre from 7 to 9 April. This year HOREX Caucasus will celebrate its tenth anniversary as the sole trade event in hospitality industry in the Caspian region.

Report was told in the press service of Iteca Caspian, the exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibition also receives support from the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of the Azerbaijan Republic (ASK). The organisers of the exhibition are Iteca Caspian and its partner ITE Group.

The hospitality and food sector has become one of the fastest developing non-oil sectors of Azerbaijan. Therefore, the organisation of numerous international events in the country such as the 7th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Chess Championship, 2016 FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe), and Islamic Solidarity Games stimulate the constant construction of hotels, restaurants, sports complexes, as well as business and shopping centres. All of these underline the importance of the HOREX Caucasus exhibition.

At this year's exhibition, the manufacturers and distributors of products in the HoReCa sector will present hotel toiletries and perfumes, textiles and uniforms, personal-care products, equipment for professional cleaning, food and beverages. Traditionally, the exhibition is visited by manufacturing companies, product providers, and experts, as well as a wide range of consumers.

Currently, as a result of the challenging economic situation in the world, many companies are reviewing their contracts and partnership agreements, while choosing the best offers in terms of price and quality. At the HOREX Caucasus 2016 exhibition you will have the opportunity to come into direct contact with customers, expand and establish new, effective and mutually beneficial partnership relations, as well as acquire reliable contractors. Traditionally, the HOREX Caucasus 2016 exhibition will share the exhibition venue with the 15th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair, AITF 2016.