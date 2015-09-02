Baku to host international healthcare exhibition

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Expo Centre will host XXI Azerbaijan International Healthcare Exhibition (BIHE 2015) from 18 to 20 September. This year, about 60% of the participants in BIHE will be foreign companies.

Report informs, at the moment, in the list of participants are more than 120 companies from 18 countries. National stand will be presented by the Czech Republic. For the first time the exhibition will present a joint stand of pharmaceutical companies in Russia, with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. Along with foreign manufacturers at the exhibition will be attended by leading local distributors of medical equipment (ARASH Medical, Besan, Vitta, Labservis et al.), which are partners in the world's largest producers.

This year, in the sector of medical tourism will be attended by more than 30 clinics and companies involved in the organization of medical treatment abroad. Among them, clinics, health centers and clinics in Georgia, Israel, Latvia and Turkey. For the first time a single joint national stand will present the Turkish company specializing in medical tourism. Along with foreign clinics and the sanatoriums and rest homes at the show will also participate and travel companies involved in sending abroad for treatment. This year, the sector of medical tourism is supported by the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB).

In these dates Baku Expo Centre will host a conference on "Actual problems of cardiology." Conference is sponsored by pharmaceutical company KRKA (Slovenia). On September 19 will be held the 9th Scientific Conference "Modern methods of diagnosis and treatment in obstetrics, gynecology and neonatology." Another novelty this year will be the organization of meetings in the B2B format in the sector of medical tourism.

In addition, on September 18-20 in Baku Expo Centre will host the leading event for the beauty industry in the country - Azerbaijan International Beauty and Aesthetic Medicine Beauty Azerbaijan 2015.

The exhibition will be attended by companies from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, China, Russia, Turkey and other countries. Companies will present stands with exclusive products, and will give master classes for hair and body.