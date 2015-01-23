Baku hosts International Tourism and Travel Exhibition in early April

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts XIV International Exhibition of Tourism and Travel (AITF 2015) on 2-4 April. Report was told by the main organizer company ITECA Caspian, more than 200 companies will participate in the exhibition AITF 2015, that will represent special presentations for the Azerbaijani market.

The event will be attended by representatives of Turkey, Georgia, India, Malaysia, Argentina, the Dominican Republic and other countries.

Airlines, tour operators, national tourism organizations of the participating countries, hotel chains, motels and hostels, therapeutic and SPA-centers, sports and ecological tourism facilities will present their proposals at the exhibition.

On April 2-3 exhibition will be open to professionals in the tourism industry, and on April 4 - for all visitors.