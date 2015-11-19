Azerbaijani tourists refuse to buy France tour packages

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Demand for tour packages organized by Azerbaijani tourism companies to France sharply reduced. Reason is recent terror attacks in Paris.

As a result of corresponding survey conducted among tourism companies by Report, many local tour operators refused to organize tours regarding upcoming New year, to this direction. Massive refusal from previous order observed in the companies selling these tour packages.

Clients' refusal from France tour packages is related to terror attacks in Paris, 'Millennium Tourism and Congress DMC' company says.

Clients returns tour packages booked to France in 'OK Tours' company, too.

'Regea Travel' company, organizing tours to France faced with the same problem.