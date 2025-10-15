Azerbaijan to launch hiking tours in Shusha next spring

Hiking (mountain walking) tours will be organized in Shusha starting next spring, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, told journalists, Report informs.

He stated that design work is currently underway for the construction of a cable car line in Shusha.

Karimov added that 430,000 tourists visited Shusha this year, with 23,000 of them staying overnight in the city.

During the 5th meeting of tourism ministers from member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Ardabil, Iran, on October 5, 2023, Shusha was declared the Tourism Capital of ECO for 2026. This decision reflects the special respect for Shusha, which has a crucial role in Azerbaijan's historical, cultural, and socio-political life and is expected to contribute to expanding tourism cooperation among member states.