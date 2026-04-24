Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities at Macau Congress

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency participated in the Destination Wedding Planners Congress 2026 (DWP) held on April 22–24 in Macau, a special administrative region of China, Report informs, citing the agency.

ATB representatives held 20 B2B meetings with international wedding and event organizers, discussing cooperation opportunities and exchanging views.

Participants were also presented with detailed information about Azerbaijan's potential for hosting weddings and various events.

DWP is recognized as one of the world's leading B2B platforms, bringing together luxury wedding planners with top venues, hotels, destinations, and industry partners.