Azerbaijan's membership in UN Tourism Executive Council confirmed

Azerbaijan's membership in the UN Tourism Executive Council was confirmed during the 124th and 125th sessions held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 7 through 11, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly.

Within the framework of the Assembly, a meeting was held between Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, and Ana Carla Machado Lopes, Secretary of State at the Brazilian Ministry of Tourism. During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation was signed between the agency and Brazil's Ministry of Tourism.

Additionally, Fuad Naghiyev met with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector.

At the 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly, Shaikha Al Nouais was confirmed as the organization's new Secretary-General.