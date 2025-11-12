Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijan's membership in UN Tourism Executive Council confirmed

    Tourism
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 11:04
    Azerbaijan's membership in UN Tourism Executive Council confirmed

    Azerbaijan's membership in the UN Tourism Executive Council was confirmed during the 124th and 125th sessions held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 7 through 11, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly.

    Within the framework of the Assembly, a meeting was held between Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, and Ana Carla Machado Lopes, Secretary of State at the Brazilian Ministry of Tourism. During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation was signed between the agency and Brazil's Ministry of Tourism.

    Additionally, Fuad Naghiyev met with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector.

    At the 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly, Shaikha Al Nouais was confirmed as the organization's new Secretary-General.

    Azerbaijan UN UN Tourism Executive Council State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın BMT-Turizmin İcraiyyə Şurasına üzvlüyü təsdiq olunub
    Photo
    Утверждено членство Азербайджана в Исполнительном совете UNWTO

    Latest News

    11:39

    Orkhan Mammadov: No small business in Azerbaijan should be left behind

    Business
    11:27

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing transparency in financial reporting

    Finance
    11:26

    Azerbaijani FIFA referee appointed to Croatia national team match

    Football
    11:18

    Cvijanović: Bosnia aims for close cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Prosecutor General: Azerbaijan takes essential measures against cyber threats

    Incident
    11:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's membership in UN Tourism Executive Council confirmed

    Tourism
    10:56

    Azerbaijani oil price rises by over 4%

    Energy
    10:47

    ADB: Lending to large companies rises in South Caucasus amid decline in SME loans

    Business
    10:31

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed