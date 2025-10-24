Azerbaijan approves action plan for Shusha as ECO tourism capital 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Action Plan for Shusha City as the Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2026," Report informs.

According to a relevant decree signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the State Tourism Agency has been designated as the coordinating body responsible for implementing the measures outlined in the Action Plan.

The activities stipulated in the plan will be financed through funds allocated to relevant government bodies in the 2026 state budget, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law.

The Cabinet of Ministers' Department for Humanitarian Affairs has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the decree, which enters into force on the day of its signing.