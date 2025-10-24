Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Azerbaijan approves action plan for Shusha as ECO tourism capital 2026

    Tourism
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 15:50
    Azerbaijan approves action plan for Shusha as ECO tourism capital 2026

    The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Action Plan for Shusha City as the Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2026," Report informs.

    According to a relevant decree signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the State Tourism Agency has been designated as the coordinating body responsible for implementing the measures outlined in the Action Plan.

    The activities stipulated in the plan will be financed through funds allocated to relevant government bodies in the 2026 state budget, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law.

    The Cabinet of Ministers' Department for Humanitarian Affairs has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the decree, which enters into force on the day of its signing.

    action plan Ali Asadov Shusha Tourism Capital of ECO 2026
    Şuşanın İƏT-in turizm paytaxtı elan edilməsinə dair Tədbirlər Planı təsdiq edilib
    Утвержден План мероприятий по объявлению города Шуша туристической столицей ОЭС

    Latest News

    16:41

    Man wielding knife arrested near US embassy in Tokyo

    Other countries
    16:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, OTS discuss cooperation priorities

    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo

    Implementation of AI, inclusivity in social services mulled at SOCGOV-2025

    Social security
    15:50

    Azerbaijan approves action plan for Shusha as ECO tourism capital 2026

    Tourism
    15:49

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace exists not only on paper, but in practice

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Four killed, many more injured as man detonates explosive device in Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:41

    Hungary proposes implementation of Turkic Genome Project

    Business
    15:30

    EU, Uzbekistan ink new Enhanced Partnership, Cooperation Agreement

    Other countries
    15:21

    Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Investment Fund may begin financing int'l projects

    Business
    All News Feed