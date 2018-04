Baku. August 26. REPORT.AZ/ In Cairo, bilateral meetings are held in order to expand tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

As Report was told in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, the meeting was held at the invitation of the Egyptian Tourism Minister.

The Azerbaijani delegation is in Cairo from August 23.

The visit held in order to familiarize with the actual situation in the cities and work safety, as well as tourist facilities and also to participate in bilateral meetings.