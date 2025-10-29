Agency: Azerbaijan helps unlock tourism potential of ECO member states

Azerbaijan plays a key role in unlocking the tourism potential of member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), said Kanan Aliyev, Chief of Staff at the State Tourism Agency, Report informs.

Speaking to journalists during the first meeting of the ECO Silk Road Working Group in Shaki, Aliyev noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and ECO member states has significantly expanded in recent years.

"Azerbaijan has chaired the tourism sessions of the ECO Regional Planning Council since 2023. During this period, several international events have been held in the country, including the meeting of tourism institutions of ECO member states in Baku in October 2023, where the Baku Declaration was adopted, laying the foundation for a tourism education network," he said.

Aliyev added that the first forum of ECO tourism operators was organized in May 2024, along with meetings between representatives of the industrial sector. "Today's event is a logical continuation of these efforts," he emphasized.

He also discussed preparations for the announcement of Shusha as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026.

"A series of planned activities has already been approved. Next year, events involving various industry stakeholders from ECO member states will be organized in Shusha. Overall, Azerbaijan is closely engaged with ECO countries and makes a major contribution to developing the organization's tourism potential. We aim to achieve sustainable tourism growth through joint efforts," Aliyev concluded.