Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Agency: Azerbaijan helps unlock tourism potential of ECO member states

    Tourism
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 14:13
    Agency: Azerbaijan helps unlock tourism potential of ECO member states

    Azerbaijan plays a key role in unlocking the tourism potential of member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), said Kanan Aliyev, Chief of Staff at the State Tourism Agency, Report informs.

    Speaking to journalists during the first meeting of the ECO Silk Road Working Group in Shaki, Aliyev noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and ECO member states has significantly expanded in recent years.

    "Azerbaijan has chaired the tourism sessions of the ECO Regional Planning Council since 2023. During this period, several international events have been held in the country, including the meeting of tourism institutions of ECO member states in Baku in October 2023, where the Baku Declaration was adopted, laying the foundation for a tourism education network," he said.

    Aliyev added that the first forum of ECO tourism operators was organized in May 2024, along with meetings between representatives of the industrial sector. "Today's event is a logical continuation of these efforts," he emphasized.

    He also discussed preparations for the announcement of Shusha as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026.

    "A series of planned activities has already been approved. Next year, events involving various industry stakeholders from ECO member states will be organized in Shusha. Overall, Azerbaijan is closely engaged with ECO countries and makes a major contribution to developing the organization's tourism potential. We aim to achieve sustainable tourism growth through joint efforts," Aliyev concluded.

    Kanan Aliyev ECO Silk Road Working Group Shaki
    Agentlik rəsmisi: Azərbaycan İƏT ölkələrinin turizm potensialının açılmasına mühüm töhfə verir

    Latest News

    15:55

    Tickets on sale for Qarabag vs Chelsea Champions League match

    Football
    15:52
    Photo

    Angela Makeeva: Azerbaijan to continue to assist in restoration of Irpin

    Region
    15:45

    Azerbaijan and Oman waive visas for diplomatic and service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    15:45
    Photo

    SOFAZ evaluates new investment opportunities

    Finance
    15:33

    Lord: UK may help transform Middle Corridor into modern economic artery - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    15:32

    Ammayev: Natural gas to have key role in Azerbaijan's energy transition

    Energy
    15:22

    EBRD to provide $100M to Azerbaijan for green economy program

    Finance
    15:08

    Nine injured including kids as Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson

    Other
    15:06

    Javid Abdullayev: Energy pricing should be attractive to investors

    Energy
    All News Feed