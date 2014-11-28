About 200 companies to participate at "Bakutel-2014" exhibition

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The exhibition of communications and information technologies "Bakutel", which will be held at the "Baku Expo Center" Exhibition Complex on December 2-5, will be attended by 195 local and foreign companies from 23 countries, Report informs referring to "Bakutel".

The exhibition will be attended by well-known companies such as HP, Lenovo, Huawei, ElbitSystems, Intel and others. 58 companies will represent Azerbaijan at the event.