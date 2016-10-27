President of Turkish Volleyball Federation visits Azerbaijan's Goygol district

Baku. 27 October. RPEORT.AZ/ Today Vice President of the European Volleyball Confederation and President of the Turkish Volleyball Federation, Özkan Mutlugil has visited Goygol region of Azerbaijan in regard with the preparations for the European Volleyball Championship.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the meeting attended by the officials of the local federation, Heads of Goygol Region Executive Power and Sports Department.

Preparatory works have already been started in the Goygol Olympic Complex.

In November 2016, Baku will host ceremonies of contract signing and draw in regard with the 2017 European Volleyball Championship.

Notably, 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship will be held in Azerbaijan and Georgia. Matches of two groups will be held in Baku, one group in Georgia and the other in the Goygol Olympic Complex.