Azerbaijani volleyball referee appointed for CEV Cup women's match

Internationally rated Azerbaijani referee Fuad Aghayev has been appointed by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation told Report.

Aghayev will serve as the main referee for the CEV Cup women's match between PAOK (Greece) and OTP Banka Branik (Slovenia).

Polish referee Piotr Krol will act as the second referee for the game, which is scheduled to take place in Greece on December 3.