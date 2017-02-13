Azerbaijani volleyball player grabs two awards in Japanese championship

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Polina Rahimova, volleyball player of Azerbaijani national team, who plays for Japanese Toyota club, has won two awards.

Report informs, the 27-year-old athlete elected the best shooter at the end of main phase of the championship and player entering ball.

She got awards before first round match with Hisamitsu of top 6. P.Rahimova continued to play well at this game. Experienced volleyball player gained 41 points at the match won 3:2.