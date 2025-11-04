Zangilan residents informed about social protection and mine safety

Residents of Zangilan city have been provided with information on social protection measures and mine threat, according to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Issues related to the social protection of internally displaced persons (IDPs) were discussed during an event held at the committee. Participants were informed that the unified monthly allowance provided to returnees will be discontinued three years after their permanent resettlement.

Additionally, awareness videos on mine hazards and social protection topics were screened for the participants to enhance their understanding of the challenges and safety measures during the resettlement process.