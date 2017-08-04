State Social Protection Fund revenues up nearly by 168 mln AZN

© Report

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July of 2017, revenues of the State Social Protection Fund subordinated to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population increased by 9.1 or 167.4 million AZN compared to the same period of last year and amounted to 2000.7 million AZN, including revenues on compulsory state social insurance fees by 8.7% and made to 1183.2 million AZN.

Report informs citing the ministry's of Public Relations Department, 63.9% or 755.9 million AZN of the revenues accounted for non-budgetary sector.

This is more by 11.2% or 75.9 million AZN compared to the same period last year, thus the forecast was executed by 105%. Execution of the non-budget forecast for July 2017 has made 107,6%. Level of total revenues allowed timely financing of pensions and benefits.