Minister: "Staff reduction is not expected as a result of merger of SSPF to Ministry

Beylagan. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ " Staff reduction is not expected as a result of merger of State Social Protection Fund to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security of Population."

Report informs, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population, Salim Muslimov told reporters.

According to him, according to the draft merger, labor force remained without job will be involved mainly in the re-complexation of recruiting centers: "We have carried out this process and discussed the matter with the Ministry of Finance. The most optimal variant has been found. At the moment, the package of proposals under consideration by the Presidential Administration. The latest version finally will be presented to President Ilham Aliyev."