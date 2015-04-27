Parliament Committee Chairman: GMO products are still imported to Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'GMO products has a direct impact on human health'.

Report informs, the Chariman of Agrarian Policy Committee of Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Eldar Ibrahimov stated in his speech at the international seminar on "Legal regulation of GMO products and risk assessment" .

"The problem is observed not only in Azerbaijan, but also over the world. GMO products have a lot of productivity and are able to maintain their long-term appearance. These products are sold to countries who suffer from hunger. However, these products should not be dangerous for human health. Today the world market requires to create products that meet high standards and do not pose a threat to health".

He also noted, the significant laws signed by the President, are included into the Parliament: "In accordance with new additional articles to the law, it was considered to launch the criminal case and tough the penalties. For example, according to the Article 27, added to the law "On seed-growing", import of GMO products into Azerbaijan are not allowed. However, it's clear that the demand is not fulfilled yet. These products are still imported into the country".

The European expert Roberta Onori spoke about genetically modified food and feed determination, as well as the European Union's rules on labeling and the European Union's methods for GMO risk assessment.