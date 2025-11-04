Islamic states interested in Azerbaijan's experience in preventing consanguineous marriages

Islamic countries are showing interest in Azerbaijan's experience in preventing marriages between close relatives, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Family, Women and Children Affairs, said at a press conference, Report informs.

Muradova highlighted that the legislative changes aimed at preventing consanguineous marriages were a step toward eliminating a deeply rooted negative tradition that dates back thousands of years:

"We are proud of this achievement. Such practices posed serious threats to public health, the genetic well-being of future generations, and the overall development of society. I believe these changes represent a significant social advancement for Azerbaijani society, and this experience has attracted the attention not only of our own people but also of other Islamic countries observing our progress. They are interested in how Azerbaijan achieved these results."

The chairperson added that several countries governed by Islamic law are keen to study Azerbaijan's approach and engage in research and discussions regarding the formation of such legislation. "We are happy to exchange views with them on this topic, and I believe it is a very important step for the region," she concluded.