Idris Isayev: Increasing of social payments to 3 mln 600 thousand people is expected

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ "As a result of the signing of the respective successive decrees and orders, decisions on increasing social payments, including wages, social benefits, in general, increasing of social payments to 3 mln 600 thousand people is expected."

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Idris Isayev told reporters Monday.

He noted that, the pensions of persons with disabilities in Group 1 will be significantly increased: "Before the end of 2016, will be spent 140.8 mln AZN extra budgetary to finance the increased payments. Through this order, the basic pension of 1 million 271 thousand people and additions established by the legislation, will be increased by 10%."