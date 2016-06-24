Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivity for children - PHOTO

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Another interesting festivity on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been arranged for the residents of children's homes and the Rehabilitation Centre of Persons with Down Syndrome.

Report informs referring to the AZERTAC, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The Foundation this time gathered the children in one of the capital's seaside resorts places. Nearly 200 residents of the children's homes from No1 of Nizami district, No2 of Surakhani district, No3 of Khatai district and the Rehabilitation Centre of Persons with Down Syndrome had a nice time here.

Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva joined the festivity with her child. The children who need care participated in a variety of games and swam in the pool.

Leyla Aliyeva had a conversation with children, learned their views about the festivity and posed for photographs with them. The children shared their impressions, saying they made new friends here.