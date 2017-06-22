Forecast: Workload to reduce to four hours a day

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Workload will dramatically reduce to four hours in just 10 years.

Report informs citing Rambler News Service, Chinese billionaire, Alibaba founder Jack Ma told the "Alibaba's Gateway" forum in Detroit.

'I think in the next 10 years, people will only work four hours a day and maybe four days a week. My grandfather worked 16 hours a day in the farmland and thought he was very busy. We work eight hours, five days a week and think we are very busy', he said.

The Chinese billionaire Jack Ma said he believed people would be free to spend more time travelling and less time working: "Workload will dramatically reduce".



