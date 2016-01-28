Deputy Chairman: 'Private clinics must examine and treat low-income families for free'

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The law should be amended for protection of private clinics in Azerbaijan and to support their activities.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Social Policy of Milli Majlis, MP Musa Guliyev said Thursday.

He added that there is a negative attitude to private clinics in Azerbaijan: "Most people perceive private clinics as a place of robbery. But in reality it is not like that. Educated health care professionals, medical personnel are operating in private clinics. Therefore their job should be appreciated. On the contrary, at the current situation it is necessary to protect the clinics.For this, through changes in legislation, in particular the tax code we should support private clinics".

Deputy Chairman of Committee also proposed private clinics to examine and treat low-income families for free.