    Demographic situation in Azerbaijan made public

    The population of the country increased by 49.9 thousand persons

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Demographic situation of Azerbaijani population made public.

    Report was told in the State Statistical Committee (SSC), as of July 1, 2016, the population of the country increased by 49.9 thousand persons or 0.5% and reached 9 755, 5 thousand.

    The population density was 113 people per square kilometer.

    53.1 percent of population live in the city, 49.8 percent are rural residents, 49.8 percent of the population are men, women accounted for 50.2 percent.

    At present, 1007 women accounted for every 1000 men in Azerbaijan.

