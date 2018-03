Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Number of babies, born in Azerbaijan in 5 months this year made public.

Report was told at the State Statistics Committee (SSC), 65,3 thousand newborn baby registered in January-May of the current year and this figure made 16,3 per 1000 population.

53,2% of the newborns are boy, 46,8% girls, 1174 of them are twins and 30 triplets.