Changes made to the rules of giving power of attorney to the vehicles in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The decree on changes to “The instructions on the rules for conducting of notary actions in the Republic of Azerbaijan” was signed by the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers.

Report informs, according to the changes, while confirming the agreement on the lease of vehicle or a power of attorney on the use of vehicle or rights of ordering about it, the notary must upload the information on the approval of contract or a power of attorney, as well as, individuals’ registration and residence addresses, phone number, e-mail address and driver's license number, also, the person who is entrusted with driving the vehicle by legal entities as provided by part VI-I of Article 27 of the “Law on traffic rules” of the Republic of Azerbaijan to "Electronic notary public" information system.

The order “the changes to the Law on Traffic rules of the Republic of Azerbaijan” was signed to ensure the implementation of Article 1.2 of Presidential decree on “The application of No. 953-IVQD rule dated 2 May 2014 of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.