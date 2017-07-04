McDonald's Azerbaijan and CinemaPlus network launch a joint action

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into consideration agiotage and interest towards “Dadlı Süjetli Təklif” action, McDonald's Azerbaijan and CinemaPlus cinema network decided to launch a new campaign.

Report informs, within the “Dadlı Süjetli Təklif” action, customers are offered to buy a menu combining McDonald's products and gifts from CinemaPlus for 9 AZN and 90 kopecks. The new CinemaPlus menu includes: 1 burger (Big Mac or McChicken), 1 medium Fresh Fries, 1 medium refreshing drink and one cinema ticket. Thus, McDonald's lovers can visit any restaurant and watch one of their favorite CinemaPlus cinemas through the ticket.

Notably, McDonald's Azerbaijan and CinemaPlus cinema network highly appreciate their customers and continue to delight them with excellent service, useful and affordable offers.

For further information about the action, please visit www.mcdonalds.az and www.cinemaplus.az.