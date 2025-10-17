Ace Frehley, Kiss lead guitarist and band's cofounder, dies aged 74

Ace Frehley, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Kiss, has died aged 74, Report informs via The Guardian.

The musician, who inspired a generation of guitarists and performed on Kiss' first nine albums, died on Thursday in a New Jersey hospital after suffering injuries during a recent fall, his family said in a statement.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," Frehley's family said. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.

"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

Born Paul Daniel Frehley in New York City in 1951, he co-founded Kiss in 1973 with singer Paul Stanley, bassist and part-time singer Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss.

After news of Frehley's death broke, Stanley and Simmons said in a joint statement that they were "devastated".

Frehley reportedly fell in his recording studio and hit his head in late September. He was hospitalized for several weeks and put on life support after suffering a brain bleed.

His injuries initially forced him to cancel a concert date in California. Days later, the rest of his 2025 tour was canceled due to "some ongoing health issues".

When Kiss released their self-titled debut album in 1974, critics were mostly cold, but the band quickly became famous and loved by their fans for their wild live shows, white and black makeup and leather costumes, inspired by the New York Dolls and Alice Cooper. Each member had a different persona, with Frehley being the Spaceman (or "Space Ace"), Simmons the Demon, Stanley the Starchild and Criss the Catman.

In keeping with the band's theatrics, Frehley was known for playing a trademarked, modified Les Paul, which was designed to fill the stage with smoke during his guitar solos. He never took a guitar lesson, saying in a 2009 interview: "I'm an anomaly, I'm an un-schooled musician. I don't know how to read music, but I'm one of the most famous guitar players in the world, so go figure."

When all four members of Kiss released solo albums on the same day in 1978, it was Frehley's that sold best, with his cover of Russ Ballard's song New York Groove becoming a hit.