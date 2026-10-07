Three international documents adopted at Astana religious leaders' meeting

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Participants of the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions adopted three international documents, Report's correspondent informs from Astana.

The documents are the "Code of Ethics for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Religious Sphere," the "Role of Religions in Combating Climate Change" document and the Charter of the Rights of a Terminally Ill Child.

The development of the first two documents was initiated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and supported by its participants.

The Charter establishes the priority of protecting the dignity of a terminally ill child, treating the child humanely and ensuring their right to necessary medical and psychological assistance.

The document also provides for support taking into account the child's religious and worldview needs upon request.