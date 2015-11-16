President Ilham Aliyev awards religious figures and religious community leaders - LIST

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding the 'Honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan' the religious figures and religious community leaders.

Report informs, in accordance with the decree, the persons below awarded the 'Honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan' on the occasion of International Day of Tolerance for services in the development of multicultural traditions and contribution to inter-religious relations in Azerbaijan.

Allahshukur Hummat Pashazadeh

Alexander Gennadievich Ishein

Vladimir Fekete

Milikh Ilkhananovich Yevdayev

Gennadi Konstantinovich Zelmanovich

Robert Bagratovich Mobili.