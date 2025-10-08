Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijan, Utah officials discuss religious freedom, cooperation

    Religion
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 11:39
    Azerbaijan ensures full freedom and safety for all religious communities, including Christian groups, said Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan, during a meeting with Utah Senate President Stuart Adams in the United States.

    According to Report, the meeting highlighted the growing strength of Azerbaijani-American relations, with both sides noting the significance of the Joint Declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia on August 8 in Washington. The declaration is seen as a historic milestone in the peace process and a step forward in promoting interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

    Mammadov emphasized that fostering a tolerant environment is a key priority in Azerbaijan's state policy. He invited Adams to visit Azerbaijan to strengthen mutual ties further.

    Stuart Adams expressed gratitude for the invitation and praised Azerbaijan's efforts in promoting religious tolerance and cultural diversity.

    Utah State Senators Kirk Cullimore and Mike McKell also attended the meeting. The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

