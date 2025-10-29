Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for 'unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Turkish people and his counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Republic Day, Report informs.

"Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the entire people of Türkiye on the Republic Day. We greatly value the friendly and warm relations with Türkiye and our cooperation for security in the Black Sea region," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Zelenkyy thanked Erdogan for "the unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for the principled stance on key issues, and for the readiness to work toward achieving guaranteed peace."

"Türkiye has come a long way and is now one of the leaders in international relations. We wish Türkiye to remain just as strong and its friendly people – prosperity and well-being," Zelenskyy concluded.