Zelenskyy: Russian attacks killed six in Ukraine, including two children overnight

Six people, including two children, have been killed in Ukraine as a result of Russian military attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media, Report informs.

According to Zelenskyy, 17 others were injured during the overnight and morning assaults.

"Our air defense forces, mobile fire teams, and drone interceptor crews were active throughout the night and morning," he said. "The attacks targeted ordinary cities-primarily our energy infrastructure-but many residential buildings were also hit."

Fires were reported in Zaporizhzhia, with residential areas struck in Kyiv. The attacks affected multiple regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy.