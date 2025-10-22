Zelenskyy: Russian attacks killed six in Ukraine, including two children overnight
Region
- 22 October, 2025
- 11:07
Six people, including two children, have been killed in Ukraine as a result of Russian military attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media, Report informs.
According to Zelenskyy, 17 others were injured during the overnight and morning assaults.
"Our air defense forces, mobile fire teams, and drone interceptor crews were active throughout the night and morning," he said. "The attacks targeted ordinary cities-primarily our energy infrastructure-but many residential buildings were also hit."
Fires were reported in Zaporizhzhia, with residential areas struck in Kyiv. The attacks affected multiple regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy.
Latest News
12:43
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Estonia's foreign ministerDomestic policy
12:37
CBA forecasts average oil price at $64 for 2026Finance
12:37
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpartOther
12:31
Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interestsRegion
12:29
First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal OrderDomestic policy
12:24
Oliver Kempken: Pace of Karabakh's reconstruction reflects region's great potentialKarabakh
12:21
Impact of various factors on inflation in Azerbaijan revealedFinance
12:20
German traveler impressed by scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's KarabakhKarabakh
12:12
Photo
Video